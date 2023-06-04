CSPD investigating stabbing on north end of town

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a stabbing Sunday evening that happened near Voyager Pkwy., on the north end of town.

According to CSPD, a large disturbance broke out Sunday afternoon on a field across from New Life Church, off Voyager Pkwy. The "disturbance" escalated to rocks being thrown and eventually, someone was stabbed.

CSPD said the victim was transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. CSPD said initially there were some language barriers hindering their investigation but they were bringing in translators.