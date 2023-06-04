Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’ and being replaced by Kristen Welker

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck Todd says he’s leaving “Meet the Press” after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show and will be replaced by Kristen Welker. The 51-year-old Todd told viewers Sunday he’s ”watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late.” Todd has often been an online punching bag for critics, including Donald Trump. There were rumors Todd’s time at the show would be short when its executive producer was reassigned last year. It’s unclear when Todd’s last show will be. Welker will be the first Black moderator of “Meet the Press” and the first woman since Martha Rountree left in 1953.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.