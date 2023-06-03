Rain showers & storms all weekend

SATURDAY: Temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s and showers stay confined to the eastern plains and I-25 gap between Castle Rock and Monument to start our day. Rain showers and storms become more widespread and consistent in the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures staying cool in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Rain showers will be more consistent throughout the entire day with temperatures warming a bit to the 60s and 70s but still well below average.

EXTENDED: Widespread rain will stick around until at least midweek.