Where to get free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Calling all doughnut lovers, Friday, June 2 is National Doughnut Day.
In honor of this special day, Dunkin' Donuts is offering people a free classic doughnut of their choice with any beverage purchase.
“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’, in a press release.
Krispy Kreme is offering any doughnut free in shop and drive-thru Friday. Their Original Glazed dozen is also $2.
VooDoo Dougnut is also getting in on the action. The Portland-based doughnut shop is offering Raised Glazed Dozens for $10 at all locations - including Colorado.