Where to get free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Calling all doughnut lovers, Friday, June 2 is National Doughnut Day.

In honor of this special day, Dunkin' Donuts is offering people a free classic doughnut of their choice with any beverage purchase.

“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’, in a press release.

Krispy Kreme is offering any doughnut free in shop and drive-thru Friday. Their Original Glazed dozen is also $2.

VooDoo Dougnut is also getting in on the action. The Portland-based doughnut shop is offering Raised Glazed Dozens for $10 at all locations - including Colorado.