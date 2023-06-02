Two dead after shooting in parking lot in Colorado Springs off S. Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after a shooting that left two people dead off S. Nevada Ave.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the shooting happened at 1507 S. Nevada. Police said it happened in a parking lot near a Wendy's and a Taco Bell. The shooting possibly happened inside a vehicle.

CSPD doesn't believe any of the businesses in the area are involved in the shooting.

Police told KRDO they will be on the scene for several more hours. Cars in the parking lot will have to wait to move until the scene is cleared. Nearby businesses are closed.

This is a developing story.