Pueblo County man sentenced to 6 years for intent to distribute meth, marijuana

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo County man was sentenced this week to six years in the Department of Corrections for drug possession and intent to distribute meth and marijuana.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), 43-year-old Daniel Montano was arrested in 2021 after detectives found a half-pound of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of dried marijuana product, and more than $20,000 in cash at his home in Boone. While serving the search warrant, detectives also found several guns.

Montano was also sentenced to 364 days in the Pueblo County Jail for violating a protection order, which will run concurrently with his other sentence. He remains in the Pueblo County Jail, according to the PCSO.