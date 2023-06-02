In Norway, Indigenous Sami protest outside prime minister’s office against wind farm

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Dozen of activists including Indigenous Sami are protesting outside the office of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The activists on Friday vowed to block entry to the complex to remind the government that they want a wind farm removed because they say it endangers the reindeer herders’ way of life. The same activists had occupied several ministries in February. And the Norwegian government had apologized for failing to act. At the center of the dispute are 151 turbines north of Oslo. Norway’s Supreme Court ruled in October 2021 that the construction of the turbines had violated the rights of the Sami, who have used the land for reindeer for centuries. The wind turbines are still operating.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.