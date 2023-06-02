Buzzworthy: Honeybee health blooming at federal facilities across the country

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — While judges, lawyers and support staff at the federal courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire, keep the American justice system buzzing, thousands of humble honeybees on the building’s roof are playing their part in a more important task: feeding the world. The Warren B. Rudman courthouse is one of several federal facilities around the country participating in the General Services Administration’s Pollinator Initiative. The goal of the program is to assess and promote the health of bees and other pollinators, which are critical to life on Earth. While the insects contribute billions to the U.S. economy annually, they’re also under constant threat. Without human intervention, a bee extinction could be a disaster for the world.

