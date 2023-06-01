UCHealth and Nuggets surprise fan battling cancer with finals tickets

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KRDO) -- UCHealth and the Denver Nuggets teamed up to provide a fan/patient with the surprise of a lifetime.

According to UCHealth, Benjamin Peter was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2016, and despite going through years of chemotherapy and surgeries, his care team says he is always positive, has a smile on his face, and remains optimistic. He's also a huge Nuggets fan.

Ahead of game 1 Thursday night, UCHealth and the Nuggets surprised Ben and his son, Jonathan, with two tickets to the game. Nuggets analyst and broadcaster Bill Hanzlik made the presentation.

UCHealth said Ben was able to “attend” a Nuggets game through a virtual reality headset a few weeks ago while undergoing treatment. Now, he’ll be able to experience the game in real life.