Tracking Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Denver

6:55 PM
6:18 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tip-off for Game 1 of the NBA Finals begins at 6:30 p.m. For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets have made it to the championship and are gearing up to take on the Miami Heat.

For Game 1, the teams face off in Denver at Ball Arena. All of the games will be played exclusively on KRDO 13.

Follow along below as we track tonight's game through a live blog:

6:39 p.m.: Nuggets score the first two points

6:40 p.m. Heat is in the game now with two points

6:42 p.m. Foul by the Heat

6:53 p.m. Five assists so far by Denver's Nikola Jokić

6:59 p.m. Offensive foul called

