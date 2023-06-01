How to watch the NBA Finals Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- June 1 marks a big day for Denver Nuggets fans. For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are competing in the NBA Finals.

In a sweep, the Nuggets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers and secured a spot in the finals. After back and forth between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, the Heat came out on top.

Now - the Nuggets and Heat will face off for the title.

KRDO 13 is your one-stop shop for all things NBA Finals.

Every game will play exclusively on KRDO 13. We'll also have nightly post-game coverage from our sports department to keep you up to speed on the series.

Below is a schedule of the games:

• Game 1: Heat vs. Nuggets | Thurs., June 1 | 6:30 p.m. MST Denver

• Game 2: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 4 | 6 p.m. MST Denver

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Heat | Wed., June 7 | 6:30 p.m. MST Miami

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Heat | Fri., June 9 | 6:30 p.m. MST Miami

• Game 5: Heat vs. Nuggets | Mon., June 12 | 6:30 p.m. MST Denver (If necessary)

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Heat | Thurs., June 15 | 6:30 p.m. MST Miami (If necessary)

• Game 7: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 18 | 6 p.m. MST Denver (If necessary)