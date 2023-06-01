Skip to Content
Fans react to Nuggets Game 1 win

By
today at 9:43 PM
Published 10:30 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mood in the Mile High City is electric Thursday night.

A loyal Colorado fanbase has waited decades for their team to take center stage.

Diehard fans were out in the streets around Ball Arena hours before the Game 1 tip-off between the Nuggets and Heat. A line even formed outside the arena long before it opened.

Then after the Nuggets took the W in Game 1, the excitement in Denver was off the charts.

"On a scale of 1-10? 25," one fan exclaimed.

Game 2 of the Finals is in Denver on Sunday night.

