Crowds already gathered in north Colorado Springs to watch Thunderbirds Air Show

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Immediately following the 2023 Air Force Academy Graduation the Thunderbirds will take to the sky for their traditionally breathtaking air show.

Some dedicated fans got comfortable on the north side of Colorado Springs, bringing their lawn chairs, blankets, and other items to make them comfortable this graduation day.

They've been waiting for hours, eager to catch a glimpse of the iconic flyover. Some even began lining up around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

KRDO stopped by the parking lot of Colorado Mountain Brewery which is full of fans. Some said this is their first time, others said they come year after year making it a family tradition.

"We've lived here since '73 and we've been coming out here almost every year as often as we could. It's a really wonderful thing to see every year, very patriotic," said resident Leann Basquez. She came out with her husband, kids, and grandkids.

They came prepared with games and snacks to make a day out of it.

U.S. Air Force Veteran Ed Kley met his wife in Colorado Springs. They moved back in July and are excited to watch the graduation from afar for the first time.

"I at one time was stationed at the Air Force Academy back in the 60s and I remember the Thunderbirds at graduation day. I was an air policeman," said Kley.

He's seen the Thunderbirds about a dozen times - but told KRDO the show never gets old.

USAFA

"The acrobatics, they're real professional flyers. It's all pretty cool. And then the cadets graduate & throw their hats in the air," said Kley.

The Thunderbirds Air Show is expected to begin around 12:30 p.m. and last for a half hour.

While the sight of the Thunderbirds is awe-inspiring - the Colorado Department of Transportation urges all drivers to not pull over on the shoulders of I-25. Drivers are asked to go to one of the designated watch spots to not impede traffic.

KRDO is streaming the graduation and the Thunderbird Air Show will be streamed here as well.