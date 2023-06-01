Skip to Content
3 residents of partially collapsed Iowa building still unaccounted for, police say

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three residents of an Iowa apartment building that partially collapsed on Sunday are still unaccounted for, Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel said Thursday.

Earlier this week, authorities said five people were missing, but Bladel said during a Thursday morning media briefing that two of them have since been contacted and are safe. One moved out a month ago and was found in Texas, and the other was found locally.

The six-story building partially collapsed shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. The city has since released documents, including structural engineering reports, that show the building’s owner was told that patches of the brick façade were separating from the building.

