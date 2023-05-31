USA Boxing receives $800k grant from Daniels Fund ahead of 2024 Paris Games

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The United States Olympic and Paralympic Foundation received an $800,000 grant that will go toward supporting USA Boxing ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The USOPF states the two-year grant from the Daniels Fund will fund performance enhancement for USA Boxing’s elite teams, coaching education programming, and greater access to camps and competitions for USA Boxing’s youth and junior-level athletes.

USOPF USOPF

Funding for youth and junior camps and competitions will provide a critical sparring experience that will help them advance to the next level.

The grant will also cover the cost of critical resources like nutrition, strength, conditioning, mental health support, and more. This will allow Team USA boxers to train and prepare for the Paris Olympics wherever they are.

USOPF USOPF

The grant will also cover the cost of USA Boxing’s coaching education staff, online certification programs, and additional coaching education programs, impacting more than 50,000 USA Boxing members across the country.

To learn more about the Daniels Fund, click here.

To learn more about the USOPF, click here.