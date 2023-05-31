New Boulder exhibit illustrates the consequences of the climate crisis on Indigenous communities

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Indigenous photography exhibition Preserving Our Place: Knowledge is Power is opening to the public at the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) Mesa Lab in Boulder.

The exhibition will be open to the public Thursday, June 1, and run through Sunday, August 20, at the NCAR Mesa Lab located at 1850 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, Colorado.

Organizers of the exhibit said it features the importance of culture and lifeways as well as the consequences of the climate crisis.

Photo Courtesy: Pete Mueller Photo Courtesy: Pete Mueller

The exhibition comes in conjunction with the Rising Voices Center of Indigenous Earth Scienes’s annual workshop.

The workshop will bring together a multi-generational network of community leaders and experts from around the world to address and understand extreme weather events and climate change.

The collaborative exhibition will celebrate the work of two indigenous artists who illustrate the devastating effects of climate change on their native, coastal homes.

Those artists are Chantel Comardelle, Tribal Executive Secretary of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation Louisiana, and Dennis Davis, community artist of the Native Inupiat Village, Shishmaref, Alaska.

Photo Courtesy: Pete Mueller Photo Courtesy: Chantel Comardelle

For more information about seeing the exhibit at the NCAR Mesa Lab, visit the website by clicking here or call (303)-497-4000.