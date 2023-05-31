Man sentenced to 33 years in prison following multiple aggravated armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is now being sentenced to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple robbery charges.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested 19-year-old Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre for his connections to multiple aggravated armed robberies across Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument, Colorado.

The CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) arrested Cordova-Barre at the 5700 Block of South Carefree Circle on January 13, of 2022.

At the time of his arrest, Cordova-Barre was charged with one count of kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

The robberies were reported at these following locations: