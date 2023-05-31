Skip to Content
Man sentenced to 33 years in prison following multiple aggravated armed robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is now being sentenced to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple robbery charges. 

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested 19-year-old Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre for his connections to multiple aggravated armed robberies across Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument, Colorado. 

The CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) arrested Cordova-Barre at the 5700 Block of South Carefree Circle on January 13, of 2022. 

At the time of his arrest, Cordova-Barre was charged with one count of kidnapping, 10 counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of attempted aggravated robbery. 

The robberies were reported at these following locations: 

  • 12/11/2021 Holiday Inn Express, 3431 Cinema Point
  • 12/22/2021 Homewood Suites, 9130 Explorer Drive
  • 12/22/2021 Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway
  • 01/03/2022 Hilton Garden Inn, 2035 Aerotech Drive
  • 01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 1815 Aeroplaza Drive
  • 01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 4435 Venetucci Boulevard (Fountain)
  • 01/06/2022 Spring Hill Suites, 1570 Newport Road
  • 01/13/2022 Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Drive
  • 01/13/2022 Kum N Go, 17970 Knollwood Drive (Monument)
  • 01/13/2022 Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road (Monument)
  • 01/13/2022 Double Tree Hotel, 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard
