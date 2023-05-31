Germany arrests 7 alleged members of network that helped finance Islamic State

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say seven people have been arrested in raids across Germany against alleged members of a network that helped finance the Islamic State extremist group’s activities in Syria. The suspects — four women and three men, with German, Turkish, Moroccan and Kosovo citizenship — were arrested on Wednesday in five German states, while investigators searched 19 properties in Germany and one in the Netherlands. Federal prosecutors said they are accused of supporting a foreign terrorist organization and, in some cases, of violating export laws. Prosecutors allege that the suspects were “financial intermediaries” in a network in which two supporters of IS in Syria had sought donations for the group via Telegram since 2020. They allegedly collected and transferred donations.

