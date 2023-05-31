Endangered Missing Alert for five-year-old last seen in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is asking for assistance with locating a five-year-old little girl who may be with her mother.

Five-year-old Maha Li Hobbs was reported missing on Tuesday, May 30, in the area of Mississippi and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora, Colorado.

Maha Li is a black girl with black hair and brown eyes and may be with her mother Alexus Nelson.

Nelson is a 27-year-old black woman with black hair and brown eyes and is around 5’2 and weighs about 100 pounds.

Anyone who has seen them together or has information on Maha Li’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at (303)-627-3100.