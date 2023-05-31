Skip to Content
News

Endangered Missing Alert for five-year-old last seen in Aurora

CBI
By
today at 1:59 PM
Published 1:58 PM

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is asking for assistance with locating a five-year-old little girl who may be with her mother. 

Five-year-old Maha Li Hobbs was reported missing on Tuesday, May 30, in the area of Mississippi and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora, Colorado. 

Maha Li is a black girl with black hair and brown eyes and may be with her mother Alexus Nelson. 

Nelson is a 27-year-old black woman with black hair and brown eyes and is around 5’2 and weighs about 100 pounds. 

Anyone who has seen them together or has information on Maha Li’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at (303)-627-3100. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content