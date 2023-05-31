Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warning public of dangerous “car surfing” trend following recent death of a teenager

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness about the dangers of “car surfing” following the recent death of a teenager. Authorities state these types of incidents have now been a part of a new deadly trend.

“Car surfing,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office states, involves riding on the outside of a moving car while another person drives.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office states it is not only crucial to understand how this activity can be dangerous but often the consequences of this behavior can be fatal.

Authorities with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office state over the past several weeks, deputies have responded to six calls involving young people who engaged in this behavior and is now urging the public of the dangers of this trend:

On April 17, 2023, a Douglas County deputy spotted two teenagers seated on the roof of a car, through the sunroof. The car was traveling over 55 mph near South Quebec Street.

On May 5, 2023, Douglas County deputies were called to the scene of a roll-over crash on Quarry Drive, East of Finn Avenue, where one occupant was critically injured. The 16-year-old later passed away. Witnesses reported the back seat passengers were hanging out of the car’s windows.

On May 12, 2023, a citizen reported taking pictures of a juvenile seated outside the vehicle on the rear passenger ledge of a moving car near East Wildcat Reserve Parkway and Fairview Parkway.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Following these cases, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is now offering some essential tips to keep in mind to remind the public that “no thrill or adrenaline rush is worth sacrificing your life or the lives of friends and family members:"

Life is Precious: Remember, our lives are invaluable, and reckless activities like car surfing can have irreversible consequences.

Remember, our lives are invaluable, and reckless activities like car surfing can have irreversible consequences. Peer Pressure Awareness: Never succumb to peer pressure or feel compelled to engage in dangerous activities for the sake of fitting in or seeking thrill.

Never succumb to peer pressure or feel compelled to engage in dangerous activities for the sake of fitting in or seeking thrill. Speak Out: If you notice someone planning or participating in car surfing or any other dangerous stunts, don’t stay silent. Speak up and report it to the appropriate authorities or a trusted adult.

If you notice someone planning or participating in car surfing or any other dangerous stunts, don’t stay silent. Speak up and report it to the appropriate authorities or a trusted adult. Educate Others: Share this message with your friends, family, and social media followers. Together, we can spread awareness and prevent further tragedies.

Share this message with your friends, family, and social media followers. Together, we can spread awareness and prevent further tragedies. Drivers can face serious criminal charges, including: Reckless Driving, Various Seatbelt Violations (depending on age of passengers), Third Degree Assault, Vehicular Assault, and Vehicular Homicide amongst other criminal violations.

Douglas County Sheriff, Darren Weekly, responded to the “car surfing” trend stating, “Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of each and every one of you. Please remember to stay safe, make responsible choices, and encourage others to do the same. We need to work together to prevent further tragedies.”