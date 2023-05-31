Day away from the start of the NBA Finals with the Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Nuggets are preparing for Game 1 against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals at Ball Arena Thursday night.

Ahead of Thursday's game, KRDO NewsChannel 13 Sports Director Rob Namnoum got to speak with some of the players and what this journey means to them.

Many young athletes dream of playing in the NBA and making it to the NBA Finals. For Palmer High graduate Reggie Jackson - that dream became a reality.

Jackson was traded during the season from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Denver Nuggets. Now, he has a shot at playing for an NBA Championship.

We asked Jackson if he ever thought this would be his basketball fate. Jackson said he's thankful and is blessed for this opportunity.

Every NBA Finals Game will play exclusively on KRDO 13. We'll also have nightly post-game coverage from our sports department to keep you up to speed on the series.

Game 1 tips off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on KRDO 13.