Charges dropped against Secret Service employee accused of criminal harassment and witness intimidation, attorney says

By Nicki Brown and Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — All charges have been dropped against a US Secret Service employee and driver for former first lady Michelle Obama who was charged with criminal harassment and witness intimidation, according to his attorney.

Douglas Vines was arraigned in Massachusetts in October 2022 after a woman claimed he used his position as a driver for the Obama family to intimidate her. She claimed he threatened her with nude photos she said she did not consent to him taking and also threatened to deport her, according to a police report of the incident.

His charges were dismissed before the start of the trial, according to a statement released by his attorney, Ron Sullivan, on Tuesday.

“Officer Vines is delighted that this case is over, and he is vindicated. He looks forward to returning to the service of his country in protecting US presidents and other dignitaries as an Investigation Protective Officer with the Secret Service,” Sullivan said in a statement.

Vines was placed on administrative leave and his security clearance was suspended after the charges against him were announced, US Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement after Vines was charged.

CNN has reached out to the Secret Service for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.