Annual commemorative butterfly release honors loved ones who have passed in the Colorado Springs community

today at 10:00 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care’s (PPHPC) Center for Grief and Loss is hosting a commemorative butterfly event in remembrance of friends and family members who have passed. 

PPHPC is a non-profit community-based hospice center that helps patients and families navigate the challenges of those living with a life-limiting illness. 

In partnership with its Center for Grief and Loss, the organization hosts an annual commemorative celebration where they release butterflies to honor loved ones and remember those who have passed in the Colorado Springs community. 

This celebration of life will take place Saturday, June 3, at 10:00 a.m. at The Secret Garden located on 420 South 19th Street. 

Names of loved ones who have passed will be read aloud between 10:20 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. followed by the release of more than 1000 butterflies at approximately 10:45 a.m. 

While the event is free and open to the public, reservations are needed for this event and can be made by clicking the link here.

For more information email APetersen@pikespeakhospice.org or call (719)-393-5963.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

