Where and when to watch the Thunderbirds ahead of the 2023 Air Force Academy graduation ceremony

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) – It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no, it’s a Thunderbird, and if you happened to miss their survey flight today, on Tuesday, May 30, you may be able to catch them in the skies once again.

On Wednesday, May 31, the Thunderbirds are scheduled to fly a practice mission over the Academy’s Falcon Stadium, just one day before the 2023 Air Force Academy’s (AFA) Graduation Ceremony on June 1.

The day of the graduation ceremony, the Thunderbirds are expected to take to the skies for a 30-minute performance above Falcon Stadium. The performance, is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. just after the hat toss.

In light of these events, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is issuing extensive road closures and traffic detours under the performance area.

AFA officials say closures will include the Santa Fe Trail and roads under the show area on Wednesday, May 31, from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as well as 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, June 1, those times will range from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Below are a complete list of the closures that will take effect for the next two days:

Stadium Boulevard: Pine Drive to North Gate Boulevard

Community Center Drive: Stadium Boulevard to East Douglass Drive

Academy Drive: Stadium Boulevard to Lot 6

Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

Drivers are reminded not to stop along I-25 or any roads on the Academy to watch the Thunderbird performances.

Expect heavy traffic and event detours. Bicycle riding in the area will be prohibited from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of the events.

