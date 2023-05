KRDO is working to gather more information on this weather event and will update this article once we know more.

There is a tornado warning for nearby Kiowa County until 4:45 p.m.

The spout was spotted near Lamar.

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A confirmed tornado has been spotted in Prowers County Tuesday afternoon.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.