Shelter in place enacted for Colorado Springs neighborhood following barricaded suspect

Updated today at 8:23 AM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is sending out an emergency message for Tuesday, May 30, following heavy police activity related to a barricaded suspect. 

The call comes from the area around the 200 Block of Beaver Ct. located at the intersection of South 8th Street and Cheyenne Boulevard.

Residents and visitors in the area are asked to enact a shelter in place and are advised to stay indoors, lock their doors, and stay away from any windows and doors. 

The CSPD is asking the public to stay out of the immediate area until further notice with all updates coming from CSPD Public Affairs. CSPD authorities state an “all-clear” message will be sent out when appropriate.

Update 8:17 a.m.: "We are currently working a scene in the 200 block of Beaver Ct., with a barricaded subject. At this time there is no belief at this time there is any threat to public safety. This is an ongoing situation," the CSPD told KRDO.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

