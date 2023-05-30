Plan for alternative routes following Cowpoke Road construction efforts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The City of Colorado Springs is alerting drivers of temporary closures along sections of Cowpoke Road.

The West part of Cowpoke Road closed this morning on Tuesday, May 30, and this closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.

City officials state the closure will be West of Black Forest Road to Gray Ghost Drive and during construction efforts, traffic going Eastbound on Cowpoke Road headed toward Black Forest Road, will be detoured South on Tutt Boulevard, then East on Woodmen Road.

Westbound Cowpoke Road traffic from Black Forest Road will be detoured South to Westbound Woodmen Road, then to Northbound Tutt Boulevard.

At this time, City officials state temporary closures of Cowpoke Road East of Black Forest Road have not been rescheduled.