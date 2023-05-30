Minnesota governor signs bill to legalize marijuana, effective this summer

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that legalizes recreational marijuana for people over the age of 21. This makes Minnesota the 23rd state to legalize the substance for adult consumption. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who supported legalization when he served from 1999-2003, attended the signing ceremony. Walz said in November that Ventura was one of the first governors in the country to support legalization. Under the new law, it will become legal by Aug. 1 to possess, use and grow marijuana at home. Retail sales at dispensaries are probably still at least a year away.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

