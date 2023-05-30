Investigation efforts underway following a rollover traffic crash on North Carefree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are now investigating a rollover traffic crash involving one driver who sustained serious injuries.

On Monday, May 29, at around 4:26 p.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Division were called to the intersection of North Carefree and Bloomington to investigate a rollover traffic crash.

CSPD reports officers located the vehicles involved and upon investigation efforts, discovered one of the drivers was suffering from a serious injury.

The investigation found Vehicle 1 was traveling Eastbound on North Carefree when they ran a red light.

Meanwhile, Vehicle 2 was traveling Northbound on Bloomington when they hit the rear passenger side of Vehicle 1 causing the driver of Vehicle 1 to lose control, hit a curb, and rollover.

As investigation efforts are underway, CSPD reports speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors.