Grab yourself a hot potato before they run out at Colorado State University’s ‘Great Potato Giveaway’

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado State University’s (CSU) ‘Great Potato Giveaway’ is happening this week and time is limited to grab yourself a hot potato before they’re all gone.

CSU’s 'Extension Great Potato Giveaway' event will take place Thursday, June 1, through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at least until all the potatoes are gone.

Visitors and guests can receive their potatoes at 800 Research Drive in Suite 224 located in Woodland Park.

Officials with the event say CSU is expected to give away 450 pounds of certified seed potatoes from its San Luis valley Research Station.

There will be four varieties of potatoes this year, three of which are new to the gardening community at CSU.

Officials say guests and visitors are asked to bring their own bags and containers for the event and take as many potatoes as they can use.

For more information about the ‘Great Potato Giveaway,’ or for more information about the program overall, you can click the link here.