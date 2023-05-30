Colorado Springs gas prices rise 19.2 cents per gallon from last week’s prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Average gas prices in Colorado Springs have risen 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.45/g today.

According to a GasBuddy survey, prices in Colorado Springs are 79.6 cents per gallon lower from a year ago on this same day, Monday, May 30.

The cheapest station in Colorado Springs for gas was priced at $2.99/g yesterday, while the most expensive was $3.69/g–a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy reports the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.81/g while the highest was $4.44/g.

As far as the national averages go, GasBuddy reports prices have risen 2.7 cents per gallon from the last week–averaging $3.55/g today.

From a month ago, the national average is showing gas prices are down 3.2 cents per gallon and 105.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

May 30, 2022: $4.24/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 30, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 30, 2020: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

May 30, 2019: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

May 30, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

May 30, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 30, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

May 30, 2015: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 30, 2014: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

May 30, 2013: $3.77/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

In neighboring areas, GasBuddy reports gas prices in Denver are averaging $3.40/g and in Fort Collins prices are at $3.45/g.

Diesel, on the other hand, is standing at $3.91/g after falling 4.9 cents per gallon from last week.