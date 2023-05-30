Cañon City Area Fire Protection District warns of trail closures following training sessions at John Griffin Regional Park

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District is warning the public of temporary trail closures for the date of Wednesday, May 31.

Starting tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District will hold training sessions for its Academy students along the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail at the John Griffin Regional Park.

Cañon City Area Fire Protection District officials state the Academy recruits will be learning how to use chainsaws by cutting already downed trees at the ½ mile mark on the River Trail at the Regional Park.

Officials say training may oversee students felling a tree as well.

The River Trail will remain open during the training sessions, officials warn, but residents and visitors in the area are advised to be aware of periodic closures due to safety precautions being enacted.

The Middle Trail and Bluff Trails will remain open.

Fire Department vehicles will also be on the trail as the training session is underway.

For more information about the training, you can contact the Recreation District at (719)-275-1578.