Beijing says no meeting between US, Chinese defense chiefs at Singapore gathering

BEIJING (AP) — Prospects for a renewed military dialogue between China and the U.S. remain dim, with Beijing saying their defense chiefs will not hold a bilateral meeting while both are attending a weekend security conference in Singapore. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday blamed the U.S., saying Washington should respect China’s sovereignty and security interests and concerns and create the necessary atmosphere and conditions for dialogue between the two militaries. Mao gave no details, but tensions between the sides have spiked over Washington’s military sales to self-governing Taiwan, China’s assertions of sovereignty to the contested South China Sea and its flying of a suspected spy balloon over the U.S.

