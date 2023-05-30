After months on the run, attempted murder fugitive arrested in Arizona, after posting bond in Colorado

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KRDO) -- A fugitive on the run for six months after being charged with attempted murder and bonding out of the El Paso County jail, was finally caught in Arizona.

On May 17, the U.S. Marshal Service arrested Jerry Hoshour in Maricopa County, Arizona, for two outstanding warrants, including attempted murder and assault.

The Arizona office of the U.S. Marshal Service said it received a tip from their Denver office about Hoshour’s location. Hoshour, is currently being held in the Maricopa County jail on a $1.25 million bond. This is 83 times higher than Hoshour’s bond in El Paso County when he posted bail previously.

While in the El Paso County jail for attempted first-degree murder, 4th Judicial District Judge Samuel Evig lowered Hoshour’s bond twice. After initially being set at $50,000, Evig lowered it to $25,000. A month later it was lowered again to $15,000, despite Hoshour’s prior criminal history.

On August 8, 2022, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call for a physical domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in northeast Colorado Springs.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hoshour is accused of beating and strangling his partner.

The victim told police she and Hoshour had been fighting since about 9 a.m. because "Hoshour believed she had a sexual relationship with another man." The victim said during the argument, Hoshour picked up a three-foot metal rod and "threatened to kill her and himself,” threw a "heavy torch-style lighter” at her arm, slammed her head against the base of the fireplace, and choked her while saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

The victim was able to leave the apartment and call the police. After police responded, there was a brief standoff before Hoshour surrendered without incident. He was charged with attempted murder, menacing, assault, and obstruction of a telephone.

On November 1, 2022, Hoshour posted his $15,000 bond and was released from jail. That same day he went to his apartment and allegedly assaulted his roommate.

According to the CSPD arrest affidavit, Hoshour kicked down the apartment door and said, “It’s moving day (expletive).” He then grabbed a two-foot-long splintered piece of the door and hit his roommate several times with it.

When the police were called, Hoshour managed to get away and has been on the run for nearly six months. He was charged with assault, violation of parole, harassment, and a violent crime.

The CSPD said they are aware of Hoshour’s arrest and expects him to be extradited back to the El Paso County jail once he goes through the proper court proceedings.

Hoshour is scheduled to be in the Maricopa County Superior Court for a fugitive hearing in June.