‘Zero Fare Initiative’ offers free bus and shuttle services to Pueblo residents ahead of high ozone season

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo Transit is expanding its ‘Zero Fare Initiative’ service to include the summer months of June, July, and August.

Pueblo Transit received the notice of award for the Initiative from the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA)--a continuation of the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program with the Colorado Energy Office that began in August of 2022.

The ‘Zero Fare for Better Air’ services begins Thursday, June 1, and will be free all throughout the summer months for both Pueblo Transit and Citi-Lift.

The organization has also partnered with local organizations for the summer to offer additional bus and shuttle services, officials state.

Pueblo Transit is expected to provide shuttle services to the Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado to food distribution events on June 28, July 26, and August 23, at the Praise Assembly on Troy Avenue.

The organization has also partnered with the Southern Colorado Equity Alliance for free bus rides to Pueblo Pride on August 20, at Mineral Palace Park.

Free bus and shuttle services will run again to downtown Pueblo from August 25-31 and for the remaining time of the Colorado State Fair.

Residents of Pueblo are encouraged to take advantage of the ‘Zero Fare for Better Air Initiative’ especially since summertime marks high ozone season throughout the State region.

For more information about the Initiative with Pueblo Transit you can visit the website by clicking here or call (719)-553-2752.