Memorial Day Holiday office closures

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Officials with El Paso County are warning the public of office closures for administrative offices, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.

The closures include the following:

El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee's Office

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office – All locations

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

CSU Extension

Office of the 4th Judicial District Attorney

4th Judicial District Courts and El Paso County Combined Courts

For those seeking help with the El Paso County Department of Human Services, officials say applicants scan still apply for food assistance, manage case information, and get more information about offered programs and services by visiting their website by clicking here.

Customers can also obtain Online Motor Vehicle services from one of the 11 Self Service Kiosks through El Paso County or visit their website by clicking here.

Authorities with El Paso County say administrative offices, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will return to their normal business hours on Tuesday, May 30.

Finally, Tuesday, May 30, the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will not be meeting and the next scheduled date is expected for Tuesday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Hall, located at the 200 Block of South Cascade Avenue.