Memorial Day Holiday office closures
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Officials with El Paso County are warning the public of office closures for administrative offices, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.
The closures include the following:
- El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee's Office
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office – All locations
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- CSU Extension
- Office of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- 4th Judicial District Courts and El Paso County Combined Courts
For those seeking help with the El Paso County Department of Human Services, officials say applicants scan still apply for food assistance, manage case information, and get more information about offered programs and services by visiting their website by clicking here.
Customers can also obtain Online Motor Vehicle services from one of the 11 Self Service Kiosks through El Paso County or visit their website by clicking here.
Authorities with El Paso County say administrative offices, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will return to their normal business hours on Tuesday, May 30.
Finally, Tuesday, May 30, the Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) will not be meeting and the next scheduled date is expected for Tuesday, June 6, at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Hall, located at the 200 Block of South Cascade Avenue.