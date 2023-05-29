Skip to Content
Celebrating Memorial Day in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In honor of Memorial Day today, KRDO NewsChannel13 is asking you to share your photos showing how you are celebrating Memorial Day Weekend in Colorado.

Whether you're with your family, friends, or even you pets, we want to know who you're honoring on this Memorial Day, what's cooking on the grill, and what fun events you have planned for the day.

Use the #MemorialDayWeekend and share your celebratory photos to KRDO NewsChannel 13's Twitter and Facebook so we can see how Colorado is getting out and honoring our heroes this Memorial Day!

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

