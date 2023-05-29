Biden marks Memorial Day nearly 2 years after ending America’s longest war, lauds troops’ sacrifice
By AAMER MADHANI and REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has lauded the sacrifice of generations of U.S. troops who died fighting for their country as he marked Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden has taken pride that his administration has overseen a time of relative peace for the U.S. military after two decades of war in Afghanistan and Iraq. It’s been nearly 21 months since the Democratic president ended the United States’ longest war in Afghanistan. Biden made good on a campaign promise to end a 20-year-old war that cost the lives of 2,400 U.S. service members. Biden and his wife plan to spend the rest of the holiday at their home near Wilmington, Delaware.