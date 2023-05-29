Annual Memorial Day Angel Run benefits children of fallen military personnel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Memorial Day Angel Run at Red Leg Brewing Company is held annually to support children of fallen military personnel and first responders.

The run was started 5 years ago by the President of Red Leg Brewing Company, Todd Baldwin, who is also a veteran, and who partnered with Joe Lewis, CEO of Angels of America's Fallen.

All proceeds go to the nonprofit, Angels of America's Fallen, which funds developmental activities for kids to participate in from sports, dance, and music.

"We want to see them doing sports, music, arts, or some other healthy activity that has a coach or instructor component," Angels of America's Fallen CEO Joe Lewis said. "So they're investing their time in good things and doing something positive instead of being withdrawn or depressed or running with the wrong crowd."

The goal, is to give kids a healthy, positive outlet by providing them with fun activities to fuel their dreams.

"The children we support are at risk youth," Lewis said. "After the traumatic loss of a parent, they are at greater risk of anxiety, depression, substance abuse, dropping out of school, and suicide. We never want to lose a child because their parent made the ultimate sacrifice."

Founded by Joe Lewis, who is also a Veteran, the nonprofit has been around for 10 years.

"There was a gap between the initial grief counseling and scholarships when they become young adults," Lewis said. "We wanted to make sure there was something in the middle to keep them engaged in something positive. It was based on me losing friends in every branch of the military. I was always a great guy with young kids. Two of my friends in the Marine Corps had babies on the way they never got to meet, and that impressed upon me that they have to grow up without the guidance and support of one of the biggest mentors they'll ever have."

The coaches and instructors behind the activities engage with and stick with the kids and families year after year from as young as 2-weeks-old to age 19.

"We don't just help the kids get into activities, we follow up and encourage them throughout the year," Lewis said. "Also we get to know the family, do case management, refer them to other services, and also peer support. We connect our families with other ones who may be further along in their grief journey and help them heal."

Although this run in particular is held in Colorado Springs every Memorial Day, Angel Runs go on throughout the year across the country. If you'd like to help or seek support, visit the Angels of America's Fallen website.