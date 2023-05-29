A 2-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after getting hurt at a RV park in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A 2-year-old little girl is now in stable condition after being air-lifted to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 9:06 a.m. this morning on Monday, May 29, the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District were called to the Mountain View RV Resort on reports of a medical emergency involving an injured 2-year-old girl.

According to the owner of the Mountain View RV Resort, Paul Beauchemin, the child was stuck in her families R-V slide out.

Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement were called to respond to the scene where the patient was transported via medical helicopter to a medical facility for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District said American Medical Response (AMR) called for a medical helicopter since there is no pediatric facility in the area.

During extraction efforts, Highway 50 was closed for 15 minutes this morning in order for the emergency helicopter to land.

"The reason we put out the social media post this morning is due to having Highway 50 closed in both directions for approximately 15 minutes on Memorial Day weekend," said Lt. Shane Roberts, Cañon City Area Fire Protection District.

Roberts said the child is now in a pediatric facility in Colorado.