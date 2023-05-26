State judge temporarily blocks South Carolina’s 6-week abortion ban

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — A South Carolina judge has temporarily blocked the state’s new abortion restrictions from going into effect, just one day after the governor signed them into law.

For now, abortions in the state remain legal up until around 20 weeks until the Supreme Court makes a decision or takes other action to allow implementation of the law.

