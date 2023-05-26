Aide: North Dakota Gov. Burgum planning run for GOP presidential nomination
By JOHN HANNA and THOMAS BEAUMONT
Associated Press
A political aide familiar with the plans says two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to run for the Republican presidential nomination. That puts the governor and former computer software entrepreneur in an already crowded field dominated by ex-President Donald Trump. The aide said Burgum plans to launch his campaign with a June 7 and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event had not been publicized yet. Burgum has signed legislation rolling back transgender rights, and North Dakota has one of the nation’s strictest anti-abortion laws. But heThius go is expected to emphasize his business background, his small-town roots and a large state tax cut this year.