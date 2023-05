COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the 2023 Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff Election results were certified and are now official.

According to the official results, Mayor-Elect Yemi Mobolade received 71,491 votes, and his challenger Wayne Williams received 52,812.

Mayor-Elect Yemi Mobolade will take the oath of office on June 6.

May 26, 2023

The city thanked the City Clerk’s office and the election judges for their work in this election.