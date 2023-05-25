30th Street near Garden of the Gods reopens after year-long closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announced Thursday that 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Gateway Road has now reopened to the public.

This means that Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor and Nature Center, is now accessible via Garden of the Gods Road to the north and Fontanero Street to the south on 30th Street. This stretch of road had been closed for a year as city crews constructed a roundabout at the entrance of Garden of the Gods and completed other construction projects on and around the roadway.

For more information on this project, visit 30th Street Corridor Project | City of Colorado Springs.

The city said work on two retaining walls on the east side of 30th Street between Mesa and Gateway roads will continue through August. Drivers should expect periodic lane and shoulder closures during this time.