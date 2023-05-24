Teller County Sheriff’s Office to help Cripple Creek with 911 dispatch services

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning June 1, the Teller County Sheriff's Communication Center will provide interim dispatch services in Cripple Creek.

This will be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said this assistance is due to current staffing levels.

Teller County Sheriff Communications Center said there will be no disruption to 911 service during this time. Residents and businesses can call 911 in emergencies as normal or contact the Sheriff's Office at 719-689-2655.