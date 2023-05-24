Pueblo police investigating thefts of sprinkler equipment from Pueblo parks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating multiple thefts of sprinkler backflow valves from different parks in Pueblo.

The PPD said the valves are worth several thousand dollars each and the thieves are also causing damage to the protective metal cages around the valves.

A picture of the valves can be seen above.

The video below shows someone stealing one of the valves and a spout of water shooting from the ground.

If you have any information on these thefts, contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867)

or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.