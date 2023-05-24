National Missing Children’s Day poster contest announces its top three winners

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) is announcing the winners of its national Missing Children’s Day poster contest.

Every year the Department of Justice (DOJ) holds a national Missing Children’s Day poster contest open to all fifth-grade students across the country.

The purpose comes in an effort to promote awareness amongst teachers, parents, and children to start discussions about safety.

The CBI is the state contest manager and Colorado has been hosting the contest since 2014.

This year’s slogan was titled, “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” and the contest drew in around 75 entries from 10 schools across the State region.

First place went to Bella Sanders of Carbon Valley Academy in Frederick, Colorado.

She submitted a poster depicting a completed puzzle with icons ranging from a house, a teddy bear, the TV news, and a missing child flier:

Bella Sanders, Carbon Valley Academy | Colorado Bureau of Investigations

She was honored for first-place win Tuesday, May 23.

Second place winner was Sophia Pounds of Maplewood Elementary in Greeley, Colorado.

Her poster consisted of a split image of a family on one side and a neighborhood with lost children and a police vehicle on the pother side:

Sophia Pounds, Maplewood Elementary | Colorado Bureau of Investigations

She was honored for her win Wednesday, May 17.

Third place went to Laikyn Brown of Cheyenne County School in Cheyenne wells, Colorado.

Her poster also depicted a puzzle in the center with images of a tree, flowers, and colors all-throughout:

Laikyn Brown, Cheyenne County School | Colorado Bureau of Investigations

Thursday, May 25, marks National Missing Children’s Day and as of May 2023, there are 1,239 missing persons in Colorado. Of those, CBI states, 381 are 17 years of age or younger.

The CBI and the DOJ state they commemorate the valiant and unselfish acts of the many organizations and individuals who continue to bring our missing children home.