Missing at-risk teen last seen at his home in Colorado Springs on May 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the public for help locating an at-risk teenager.

Samuel Nugent, 15, was reported missing Wednesday, May 10, by his family, who CSPD states, have been actively looking for him but haven’t been able to locate him.

The CSPD states Nugent was last seen at his home on Dillon Circle in Colorado Springs.

As of today, Wednesday, May 24, detectives with Metro Vice received information from an acquaintance, who CSPD states, “raised the level of concern for Samuel’’s safety.”

According to CSPD, Nugent is an at-risk teen who needs daily medication and has some health issues.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, black Nike shoes, a black Under Armor backpack, and was known to have been riding a white mountain bike with red highlights.

Samuel Nugent is 5’6, weighs around 150 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Samuel Nugent is asked to call the CSPD at (719)-444-7000.