Hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for assistance following a serious injury crash.

Tuesday, May 23, at around 5 p.m., CSP Troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash on C-470 near Milepost 6, in the area of Quincy Avenue and Bowles Avenue in Jefferson County.

The incident involved a gray Audi SUV who had hit a motorcyclist causing serious injury to the 32-year-old rider. The SUV then left the scene.

Upon initial investigation, it was revealed the motorcycle was traveling Westbound on C-470 and was weaving in and out of traffic. The SUV was near the motorcycle traveling Westbound on C-470 as well. That's when CSP states the front of the motorcycle had been hit by the left rear of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV has not been identified.

CSP states the gray Audi SUV should have damage to the left rear of the vehicle. The license plate is believed to be 448-0408 and it is unknown what state the license is issued to.

If you or anyone you know has information about this hit-and-run you are asked to contact CSP Dispatch at (303)-239-4501.