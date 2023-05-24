Flash flooding forces closure of E. Platteville Blvd. in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is blocking off all of E. Platteville Blvd. near I-25 due to flash flooding in the area.

A KRDO crew at the scene reports numerous first responders directing traffic away from the area. This is just east of N. States Ave. and west of the train tracks.

There are unoccupied vehicles trapped in the water in this area. It's unclear how many vehicles are stuck.

There are also tow vehicles at the scene.

This is a developing story.